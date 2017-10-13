Opelika Police need help identifying theft suspect

The Opelika Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspect in a theft case.

The victim told police that she left her purse in a shopping cart in a Walmart parking lot. According to police, the suspect can be seen on surveillance video taking the purse and leaving the area.

The woman was last seen wearing large hoop earrings, a red t-shirt, eyeglasses, and dark pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334)-705-5220 or their Secret Witness Hotline at (334)-745-8665.

