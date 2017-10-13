Heart Gallery Alabama: Tyler

More than six-thousand children are in foster care in Alabama. We have teamed up with Heart Gallery Alabama to help find these children forever homes.

One child hoping to find a loving family is Tyler. Tyler is 10-years-old and has a smile that lights up a room.

Tyler is described as friendly and outgoing. He enjoys school and spending time outdoors.

To learn more about Tyler and Heart Gallery Alabama, visit this link.

