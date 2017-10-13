Montgomery to hold Veterans Day program Friday at Riverwalk Stadium

A special day of events is planned for Friday beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Riverwalk Stadium to celebrate Veterans Day.

"We're so excited to be honoring and celebrating our veterans that have served and those that are continuing to serve," said Event Manager of Special Events Department in Montgomery Denise Miller. "We're going to kick our program off around 10:30. Our program that will happen out on the stadium will go until around 1 o'clock."

The program won't be the only thing going on.

"And then we're real excited to have a Health Benefits Fair that will be all along the concourse.It will go until about 3:30," said Miller.

There will be a small parade/procession with veterans, Boy Scout troops, and JROTC units at 10:30 a.m. Following will be a program with the national anthem, an F-16 flyover, music from the 151st Army Band, and comments from military guests.

Special guests include Rep. Martha Roby, Pearl Harbor survivor Marine Master Sergeant Tommy Davis, and the keynote speaker, Central Alabama VA Director Dr. Linda Boyle.

Included in the ceremony will be recognition of Vietnam Veterans, who will receive their pins. There will also be a reading of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War Proclamation.

The program is not limited to just veterans. The entire River Region is welcome and Miller says the Veterans Day program presents an opportunity to learn something. All veterans, along with three of their family members, will get a free meal, and concessions will also be available.

The program will last from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Health Benefits Fair will follow from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

