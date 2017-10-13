Montgomery to hold Veterans Day program, not parade this year

While Veterans Day is still just under a month away on Nov. 11, there will be a special day of events held Friday Nov. 10 at Riverwalk Stadium.

"We're so excited to be honoring and celebrating our veterans that have served and those that are continuing to serve," said Event Manager of Special Events Department in Montgomery, Denise Miller. "We're going to kick our program off around 10:30. Our program that will happen out on the stadium will go until around 1 o'clock."

The program won't be the only thing going on.

"And then we're real excited to have a Health Benefits Fair that will be all along the concourse.It will go until about 3:30," said Miller.

The program itself will feature a pre-program flyover, and Miller encourages several groups to come out.

"We're going to have an incredible F-16 flyover that's going to be very exciting. We invite all of our girl scouts, boy scouts troops, all the JROTCs, everyone to come out and celebrate this wonderful day for our veterans," Miller said.

The program is not limited to just veterans, but the entire River Region is welcome and Miller says the Veterans Day program presents an opportunity to learn something.

"Absolutely. You know, we've had a parade, but this is your opportunity to come and sit down right next to those veterans that have served," she said.

The 151st Army Band will perform, and the program will feature keynote speakers as well. The program will last from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Health Benefits Fair will follow from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

