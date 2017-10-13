Former Prattville church employee charged with child sex crimes

A former Prattville church employee has been arrested on two sex charges, according to the Prattville Police Department.

Investigators, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, took 40-year-old John Edgar Harris into custody Friday around noon at his Cooper Avenue home.

Harris is charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act. He's being held on bonds totaling $150,000.

Harris' personal website indicates he is involved in ministry work at Glynwood Baptist Church in Prattville where he lists himself as being the church's student minister and director of communications for more than eight years.

When contacted for reaction, officials with Glynwood Baptist Church would confirm Harris was at one time employed there but is no longer affiliated with the church after he voluntarily resigned on Sept. 3. The church has not confirmed the exact position he held.

The investigation is ongoing.

