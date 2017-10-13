Police: Woman lied about cop impersonator, sexual assault

A report of a sexual assault by a police impersonator has been deemed false following an investigation, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

On Oct. 4, MPD issued a safety advisory after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted during a traffic stop conducted by a non-police vehicle on Interstate 65 near Edgemont on the evening of Oct.3. The victim described the vehicle as a dark-colored sedan with a blue flashing light, resembling a Ford Crown Victoria.

After a follow-up investigation, MPD determined the report and the circumstances surrounding it were false. Police say the woman admitted to fabricating the story.

MPD has charged Ashleigh Curlee, 23, with falsely reporting an incident, which is a class A misdemeanor. She was arrested Friday afternoon and is being held in the Montgomery City Jail.

