AL to take part in Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill

The Alabama Emergency Management Agency is inviting Alabamians to take part in the nationwide Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill, set to rattle off Oct. 19. The event, which takes place at 10:19 a.m., will help you in case there's ever an earthquake in Alabama.

Taking part in the event will be residents, schools, businesses, as well as local, state and federal government agencies.

During the drill, participants simultaneously practice the recommended response to earthquake shaking:

• DROP to the ground

• Take COVER by getting under a sturdy desk or table, or cover your head/neck with your arms, and

• HOLD ON until the shaking stops

“Many people in our state are not aware of the fact that we have earthquakes quite frequently,” said Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings. “According to the Alabama Geological Survey, this year we have had about 11 earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 1.8 to 2.7. These low magnitude earthquakes do not normally cause structural damage but we could potentially have something of a higher magnitude. The only way to be prepared is to practice and the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut Earthquake Drill is a great opportunity.”

More than 2.1 million people have registered to participate in this year’s Great ShakeOut. Anyone can sign up to participate by registering at www.shakeout.org/centralus/register.?

