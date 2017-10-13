134-year-old temperature record falls in Montgomery

The temperature keeps rising and the records keep falling in Montgomery, according to the WSFA First Alert weather team.

A new record has been set or tied each day since Tuesday.

Tuesday saw a tie for a high of 91 while Wednesday and Thursday broke records at 92 and 91 degrees. Each of those three records was previously set in 2014.

But it was Friday that saw a long-standing record come tumbling down when the mercury topped 92.

The previous record high of 91 stood for 133 years dating back to 1883. Back then Chester A. Arthur was president, the Brooklyn Bridge finally opened after 13 years of construction and there were only 38 states.

