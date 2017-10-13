City monitors traffic flow to reduce congestion in Dothan

Over the years, Dothan has seen an increase in traffic in the city, and engineers are expanding their technology resources to help reduce congestion by installing traffic cameras.

"We have about 22 locations at major intersections," said Charles Metzger, Assistant Public Works Director.

Engineers monitor cameras from the traffic management center. They collect data and make signal changes to help your commute.

"We use it to see if this corridor is backing up more. Everybody wants a green light. If we can get more cars arriving to the intersection with what we call a green band, they can travel on without delays," said Clint Ludlam.

This is important information as Dothan continues to experience growth.

"We had some intersections when I got here in 1984 that were 40,000 cars a day that are double that now," said Metzger.

Most recently, data helped traffic flow with Hurricane Irma evacuations.

"We had all that traffic come through for Irma out of Florida. Back through here we were able to monitor and make changes from the office as traffic increased," said Metzger.

Traffic engineers are expecting another traffic spike for the Peanut Festival next month.

"I think we'll see a 10 to 15 percent increase. We work with our police department and the Peanut Festival to make sure traffic is handled efficiently down there," said Metzger.

Engineers are looking to add more cameras to monitor traffic.

