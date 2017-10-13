Southern AL Girl Scouts CEO responds to BSA decision to accept girls

The Boy Scouts of America announced on Wednesday that the organization will start accepting girls into its Cub Scout program and provide programs for older girls to earn the Eagle Scout rank.

The announcement sparked a strong reaction from the Girl Scouts organization, including Girls Scout officials in our area. Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama CEO Karlyn Edmonds says BSA's decision to allow girls into its ranks is not entirely shocking.

"We weren't surprised, necessarily, but we didn't know it was going to happen quite this soon," Edmonds said.

Edmonds said the decision doesn't really affect her organization.

"It's not a game changer," she said. "We'll continue doing what we're doing."

GSSA serves 30 Alabama counties, with more then 6,000 active members and 2500 volunteers.

BSA says the decision to allow girls in its ranks would make it easier for parents by serving all children, but Edmonds says there is value in what the Girl Scouts has to offer.

"It is hard for parents who are being pulled in different directions, but that girl only programming is worth the extra effort," she said.

Edmonds says the programming pushes barriers, offering STEM programs and getting girls outdoors. She also said the experience is something girls won't necessarily get anywhere else.

"The girl only environment provides the opportunity for girls to really stand up on their own and be leaders and sometimes they wont do that in a co--ed environment," Edmonds said.

The national Girls Scout organization released a statement in a blog saying the need for female leadership is more important now than ever and Girl Scouts has the expertise to gives girls and young women the tools they need to succeed.

While the decision to allow girls to become Cub Scouts and eventually Eagle Scouts is new, BSA have been offering other programs to both boys and girls since 1971.

