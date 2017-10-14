Huntingdon improves to 6-1 on season

Huntingdon, behind three total touchdowns from Chip Taylor, improved to 6-1 overall after defeating Maryville (TN) 28-16 at home.

Taylor, who threw for 168 yards on Saturday, added 84 yards on the ground and a touchdown to his two touchdowns passing. He also completed 15-of-24 passes, including four of those to Otis Porter on 72 yards.

Porter hauled in both of Taylor's touchdown passes, and running back Vic Jerald accounted for the fourth touchdown on the day.

Huntingdon never trailed, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Maryville closed the gap to 14-7 on a 17-yard connection between Adam Diggs and Michael Smith. That touchdown capped off a 10-play 80-yard drive.

Vic Jerald scored his rushing touchdown minutes before halftime to take the Hawks into the break with a 21-7 lead. After half, the Hawks defense did bend, but they didn't break. Despite being outscored, Huntingdon only allowed a field goal and touchdown respectively split between the third and fourth quarters.

Up next for the Hawks is a bye, before traveling on the road to take on Greensboro College Oct. 28.

