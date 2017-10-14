Huntingdon improves to 6-1 on season

Alabama welcomes SEC West foe, Arkansas, into Bryant-Denny Saturday night. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
Being undefeated at 6-0 and ranked number one nationally with the most talented roster, life is good for the University of Alabama football program. And yet, it could be better.More >>
Alabama looks to continue rolling this season as the Tide heads to College Station, Texas for an SEC clash with the TAMU Aggies. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
Coach Gene Stallings sat down with Christina Chambers while at a special banquet to honor his 1967 Texas A&M football team Friday night in College Station.More >>
Drivers were hoping to see lower gas prices by this fall. That hasn’t happened.More >>
After getting off to a fast start, No. 10 Auburn couldn't sustain its lead in Death Valley, falling on the road to LSU 27-23.More >>
Auburn travels down to Baton Rouge where they look to win their first game in Death Valley in nearly 20 years.More >>
Auburn University has reportedly hired a law firm to investigate allegations that a mentor/tutor took a final exam for at least one player on the 2016 football team.More >>
Number 10 Auburn heads to Baton Rouge this week to take on an unranked LSU squad.More >>
An overcast day on the Plains saw No. 12 Auburn improve to 5-1 on the season after defeating Ole Miss 44-23.More >>
In a high-scoring game, a game that combined for 84 points, Faulkner found themselves on the losing portion of that number. The Eagles fell at home to No. 14 Southeastern 49-35 at Billy D. Hilyer Stadium.More >>
Huntingdon, behind three total touchdowns from Chip Taylor, improved to 6-1 overall after defeating Maryville (TN) 28-16 at home.More >>
The Faulkner University Eagles are coming off two-straight divisional wins, after defeating the Ave Maria University Gyrenes 35-13 Saturday.More >>
It's a big rivalry game on Wednesday as the Trojans will take on South Alabama in the "Battle for the Belt". Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.More >>
The 82nd edition of the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic did not disappoint, as fireworks popped off late in the game.More >>
After getting off to a fast start, No. 10 Auburn couldn't sustain its lead in Death Valley, falling on the road to LSU 27-23.More >>
In a high-scoring game, a game that combined for 84 points, Faulkner found themselves on the losing portion of that number. The Eagles fell at home to No. 14 Southeastern 49-35 at Billy D. Hilyer Stadium.More >>
Huntingdon, behind three total touchdowns from Chip Taylor, improved to 6-1 overall after defeating Maryville (TN) 28-16 at home.More >>
Auburn says it has received a federal grand jury subpoena in the bribery case against basketball associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
