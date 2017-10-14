Faulkner drops game against ranked Southeastern, falls to 4-3

In a high-scoring game, a game that combined for 84 points, Faulkner found themselves on the losing portion of that number. The Eagles fell at home to No. 14 Southeastern 49-35 at Billy D. Hilyer Stadium.

The Fire scored the game's first 14 points. Two rushing touchdowns, one from 7 yards out and another from 9 yards out, gave Southeastern (FL) the 14-0 lead. In the second quarter, the Eagles would strike back. 47 yards between Clayton Nicholas and Terrance Sims put Faulkner on the board with 6:11 remaining in the first half.

Faulkner would score again before the break, but so would Southeastern, taking a lead into the half 28-14 over the Eagles.

Faulkner closed back to within one score in the third quarter when Joe Jones found paydirt from 6 yards out. Everytime Faulkner seemed to score, Southeastern had an answer of their own. The Fire responded to Faulkner's score two minutes later with a symmetrical 6-yard rushing touchdown from Tyrell Williams.

With 7:24 to play, Faulkner once again closed to within one score, striking on a 68-yard pass from Nicholas to Jacob McCrary, but Southeastern once again had an answer. Kamario Bell, on a 48-yard touchdown run, pushed Southeastern's lead to 49-35.

Nicholas thew the ball 55 times, completing 30 of those 55 attempts for 458 yards and three touchdowns. He was also sacked three times and threw one interception.

Faulkner split 66 rushing yards between Joe Jones, Kawon Bryant, Josh Gaines, Mason Blocker and Nicholas.

The Eagles have a bye next Saturday, and will return to competition Oct. 28 against Warner University. That game will be an 11 a.m. kick.

