ASU notches first win, first win under Hill-Eley

Alabama welcomes SEC West foe, Arkansas, into Bryant-Denny Saturday night. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
Being undefeated at 6-0 and ranked number one nationally with the most talented roster, life is good for the University of Alabama football program. And yet, it could be better.More >>
Alabama looks to continue rolling this season as the Tide heads to College Station, Texas for an SEC clash with the TAMU Aggies. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
Coach Gene Stallings sat down with Christina Chambers while at a special banquet to honor his 1967 Texas A&M football team Friday night in College Station.More >>
Drivers were hoping to see lower gas prices by this fall. That hasn’t happened.More >>
After getting off to a fast start, No. 10 Auburn couldn't sustain its lead in Death Valley, falling on the road to LSU 27-23.More >>
Auburn travels down to Baton Rouge where they look to win their first game in Death Valley in nearly 20 years.More >>
Auburn University has reportedly hired a law firm to investigate allegations that a mentor/tutor took a final exam for at least one player on the 2016 football team.More >>
The Golden Tigers of Tuskegee are now 5-2 after taking down the Tigers of Jackson State 33-7 in the 5th Quarter Classic.More >>
Alabama State is now on the board with is first win of the season after going on the road and taking down Texas Southern in SWAC play. The Hornets pulled out the 23-16 victory on Saturday afternoon.More >>
In a high-scoring game, a game that combined for 84 points, Faulkner found themselves on the losing portion of that number. The Eagles fell at home to No. 14 Southeastern 49-35 at Billy D. Hilyer Stadium.More >>
Huntingdon, behind three total touchdowns from Chip Taylor, improved to 6-1 overall after defeating Maryville (TN) 28-16 at home.More >>
The Faulkner University Eagles are coming off two-straight divisional wins, after defeating the Ave Maria University Gyrenes 35-13 Saturday.More >>
