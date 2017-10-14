Bow hunting season opens in Alabama

From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.More >>
Prosecutors could rest their case as early as Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
Prosecutors could rest their case as early as Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.More >>
Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.More >>
Saturday night during halftime of the Alabama vs. Arkansas football game, a new Homecoming queen was crowned. The new queen, hails from the Capital City.More >>
Saturday night during halftime of the Alabama vs. Arkansas football game, a new Homecoming queen was crowned. The new queen, hails from the Capital City.More >>
On foot, in trucks and by air, an army of more than 10,000 firefighters continue to attack deadly, fast-moving wildfires in California, working for days without rest to protect lives and property.More >>
On foot, in trucks and by air, an army of more than 10,000 firefighters continue to attack deadly, fast-moving wildfires in California, working for days without rest to protect lives and property.More >>
Ross Bowers did an acrobatic flip into the end zone to cap a touchdown run for California and the Golden Bears used a dominant defensive performance to stun No. 8 Washington State 37-3 for their first win in 14...More >>
Ross Bowers did an acrobatic flip into the end zone to cap a touchdown run for California and the Golden Bears used a dominant defensive performance to stun No. 8 Washington State 37-3 for their first win in 14 years against a top 10 team.More >>