Tuskegee rolls in 5th Quarter Classic win over Jackson State

The Golden Tigers of Tuskegee are now 5-2 after taking down the Tigers of Jackson State 33-7 in the 5th Quarter Classic.

Under the lights of Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Tuskegee took control of the game early on jumping out to a 13-0 lead. Justice Owens opened the scoring easing his way into the end zone on fourth and goal. The Golden Tigers would add another score in the second quarter after quarterback Jamarcus Ezell connected with Javarrius Cheatham in the corner of the end zone.

Jackson State would get on the board just before the half and the Golden Tigers would carry a 13-7 lead into the break.

After the half, Tuskegee took full control of the game, scoring 20 points in the final two quarters. Ahmad Deramus hooked up with Tyez McCain in the third quarter to push the lead to 27-7, and in the fourth, Hoderick Lowe found the end zone for six. The score would remain 33-7 from that point until the end of the game.

It's the second ever 5th Quarter Classic, and both years Tuskegee has emerged the victor.

Next Saturday the Golden Tigers will take the field against the Thorobreds of Kentucky State. That game will kick at 1:30 p.m.

