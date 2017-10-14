Montgomery native crowned University of Alabama's Homecoming Queen

Saturday night during halftime of the Alabama vs. Arkansas football game, a new Homecoming queen was crowned. The new queen hails from the Capital City.

Abigail Greenberg is a senior nursing major from Montgomery, and was crowned the University of Alabama's Homecoming queen. Greenberg was sponsored by the UA Panhellinic sorority Delta Delta Delta and her philanthropic platform was the Andrew McDonough Be Positive Foundation.

"The organization: Be Positive. B+ has given me the opportunity to connect with students at The University of Alabama that share the same passion as I do, to help find a cure for childhood cancer. For anyone that knows me, childhood cancer plays a huge role in my life. I plan to dedicate my future in my career as a Nurse Practitioner in Pediatric Oncology," said Greenberg in her philanthropic summary.

In her platform statement, Greenberg said it was more about the cause than winning the crown, as she cites a childhood friend who suffered from Hodkin's Lymphoma.

