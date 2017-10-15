Man suffers life-threatening wounds after shooting in Montgomery

Kenner Police and Coast Guard is working an Oil Rig explosion north west of Treasure Chest Casino, JP Laser, Air 1 and 4th District Patrol en route.More >>
The girl died after sustaining severe injuries from the approximately 20-foot fall.More >>
After four and half hours of deliberation, the jury retired for the evening at about 8:30 p.m.More >>
A man has been arrested after allegedly killing his 11-month-old child.More >>
The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.More >>
Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.More >>
The United States condemned the attack, saying "such cowardly attacks reinvigorate the commitment of the United States to assist our Somali and African Union partners to combat the scourge of terrorism."More >>
