Man suffers life-threatening wounds after shooting in Montgomery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in Montgomery Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Tyler Road, where they found the victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

No arrests have been made at this time. 

