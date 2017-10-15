Montgomery homicide investigation opened after weekend shooting turns fatal

A weekend shooting in Montgomery has turned fatal, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Monday morning. The victim, now identified as 39-year-old Carlos Bates, was shot Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Tyler Road, where they found Bates suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

The police department has upgraded its investigation to a homicide case but could not provide any details about the motive or any suspect/s. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

