Major traffic jam on I-65 NB, north of Clanton

CLANTON, AL (WSFA) -

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 65, around the 210 mile marker north of Clanton. 

A viewer photo shows the traffic at a near standstill. We have reached out to authorities to determine the cause. 

Motorists should use caution and expect delays if traveling in this direction. 

