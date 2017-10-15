Brad Keselowski wins Alabama 500, moves on to Round of Eight

Brad Keselowski won the Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday afternoon. He will now move on to the Round of Eight. This is his fifth career Talladega win.

Stage 1 of the race ended with Brad Keselowski in first, Joey Logano in second, Ryan Blaney in third and Ricky Stenhouse in fourth. Keselowski led for just one lap in the first stage.

Ryan Blaney won Stage 2, with Keselowski falling to second. Clint Bower came in third and Chase Elliot in fourth.

This was Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s last Talladega race. He started strong, sitting at third after 10 laps in the first stage, taking the lead after 17 laps. A penalty for pitting too early on the caution put him in 30th. He climbed to 11th before another penalty, this time for entering the pit road too fast, pushed him to the back. He finished in 27th.

Stage 2 saw Earnhardt in 16th with 31 laps to go, then in 19th with 10 laps left. He finished in 14th.

Earnhardt worked his way back to the top in Stage 3, sitting at second and challenging Chase Elliot for the lead early in the stage. He dropped down further on in the race, but by the last five laps he'd made it to third. However, it wasn't a position he could hold, and he finished the race in seventh place.

"The Big One," a wreck with 17 laps remaining, involved 16 cars. Martin Truex Jr. and David Ragan appeared to make contact, causing the wreck.

There were 11 cautions during the race, and in the last five laps there were 12 drivers remaining.

