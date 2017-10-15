EJI presents plans for lynching monument

The Equal Justice Initiative is currently building a new monument to help people learn from the darker times of the country’s past.

The monument EJI is building is meant to memorialize the victims of lynching in Alabama and across the country. At the same time, they are also building a museum on the ground floor of the EJI, which they hope to open soon as well.

According to the presentation, the monument will be in contrast to the multiple confederate monuments in our area and will play out in two parts. On one side, it will look like columns, but actually will be suspended hanging pillars, representing each county where a lynching occurred. Next to the memorial will be almost a shadow replica, with memorials for each county once again. However, these can be removed if the county it refers to decides to take it and display it for themselves. There is no official announcement on how the exchange of monuments would happen.

The presentation was a preview to members of the public, but EJI plans to open the monument sometime in 2018. For more information about the monument, click here.

