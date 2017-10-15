Dale Jr finishes 7th in final race at Talladega

Alabama welcomes SEC West foe, Arkansas, into Bryant-Denny Saturday night. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
In his final race at Talladega Superspeedway, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. entered with high hopes, especially after starting on the pole. He would finish seventh in the Alabama 500, but he's still first in the heart of the fans.More >>
The Golden Tigers of Tuskegee are now 5-2 after taking down the Tigers of Jackson State 33-7 in the 5th Quarter Classic.More >>
The overall deer population this year is good, according to Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. What's also on hunter's side this year is the weather.More >>
Alabama State is now on the board with is first win of the season after going on the road and taking down Texas Southern in SWAC play. The Hornets pulled out the 23-16 victory on Saturday afternoon.More >>
After getting off to a fast start, No. 10 Auburn couldn't sustain its lead in Death Valley, falling on the road to LSU 27-23.More >>
In a high-scoring game, a game that combined for 84 points, Faulkner found themselves on the losing portion of that number. The Eagles fell at home to No. 14 Southeastern 49-35 at Billy D. Hilyer Stadium.More >>
Huntingdon, behind three total touchdowns from Chip Taylor, improved to 6-1 overall after defeating Maryville (TN) 28-16 at home.More >>
