Dale Jr finishes 7th in final race at Talladega

In his final race at Talladega Superspeedway, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. entered with high hopes, especially after starting on the pole. He would finish seventh in the Alabama 500, but he's still first in the heart of the fans.

"I'm glad to be able to finish and finish well," said Earnhardt. "That means a lot to me. I know a lot of folks came and traveled here to see us run. I know they're disappointed we didn't win, but I'm glad they got to see us run the whole event and hopefully they enjoyed it."

After spending most of the day toward the middle of the pack, Junior made a push in stage three towards the top but ultimately came up a little short.

"I thought the car had enough to win before we bent the splitter down," said Earnhardt. "It was a great car all weekend. This has been a hell of a weekend for me."

For the No. 88 car, Talladega will always hold a special place for him.

"This is the first place I really ran any laps outside of the late model car," said Earnhardt. "Dad called me at the dealership and asks me to come out here. They were testing the V8 car for the Xfinity Series. They were getting rid of the V6s. So I came out here and drove his car."

"I really do owe a lot to this track. The support that we've had from the fans, I owe a lot to them. Just five races remain in the illustrious career of Dale Jr as they head to Kansas Speedway next week for the Hollywood Casino 500."

