Eric: Fall is here!

It's about time! Our much-anticipated cold front has cleared the area this morning, leaving a band of showers in its wake. This is a temporary blip on radar as we anticipate sunshine to return shortly. And as for our temperatures? Say goodbye to Summer...

TODAY: The line of rain on radar this morning isn't the cold front. The actual front is well ahead of it, but showers still linger no less. This line will quickly race southeastward, providing a quick 45 minutes or so of showers. Clouds will hang on for a bit as the rain tapers, but give way to clearing by late morning across our northern counties. That should set the stage for central Alabama to be sunny into the afternoon.

It will take a little longer to scour those clouds out of southeast Alabama. But we all get a taste of significantly cooler air. Highs in Montgomery will struggle to do much better than roughly 70 degrees with sunshine and lower humidity this afternoon.

Overnight lows will fall to just north of 50 degrees, offering the need for jackets come tomorrow morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow night's lows should fall into the upper 40s across the area, marking the low point of this cool spell. We'll stick with highs into the 70s through Thursday before the 80s return beyond that.

