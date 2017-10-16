Relating literature to real life in Loachapoka

Ms. Crew embracing the students who nominated her for the award (Source: WSFA 12 News).

One educator in Lee County is using her skills to take literature and relate it to her students' lives. Her name is Amy Crew.

While traveling through this journey we call life, Crew's path changed a bit.

"We all have a path and a little journey. I started off majoring in psychology, and I had an experience that shifted me towards teaching," Crew said.

That shift brought her to a classroom at Loachapoka High School 13 years ago, where she teaches 7th and 8th grade English. Being a source of knowledge for her kiddos brings Crew so much joy.

"It's really fascinating and wonderful to see; it really warms my heart to see them when they have done something really well, and it has fueled me to be better for them," Crew said.

Described by her students as "wonder woman," several of the kids in her class came together for the nomination so they could shine a light on their teacher's dedication and passion. Although she doesn't teach for recognition, this act of kindness from her students is very much appreciated.

"Quite humbled actually, and unbelievably touched. That's amazing, and I'm so glad they feel that way. That's why I teach," Crew said.

