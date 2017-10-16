Relating literature to real life in Loachapoka - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Class Act

Relating literature to real life in Loachapoka

Amy Crew is a 7th/8th grade English teacher at Loachapoka High School (Source: WSFA 12 News). Amy Crew is a 7th/8th grade English teacher at Loachapoka High School (Source: WSFA 12 News).
Amy Crew from Loachapoka HS wins the Class Act award (Source: WSFA 12 News). Amy Crew from Loachapoka HS wins the Class Act award (Source: WSFA 12 News).
Ms. Crew embracing the students who nominated her for the award (Source: WSFA 12 News). Ms. Crew embracing the students who nominated her for the award (Source: WSFA 12 News).
LOACHAPOKA, AL (WSFA) -

One educator in Lee County is using her skills to take literature and relate it to her students' lives. Her name is Amy Crew.

While traveling through this journey we call life, Crew's path changed a bit.

"We all have a path and a little journey. I started off majoring in psychology, and I had an experience that shifted me towards teaching," Crew said.

That shift brought her to a classroom at Loachapoka High School 13 years ago, where she teaches 7th and 8th grade English. Being a source of knowledge for her kiddos brings Crew so much joy.

"It's really fascinating and wonderful to see; it really warms my heart to see them when they have done something really well, and it has fueled me to be better for them," Crew said.

Described by her students as "wonder woman," several of the kids in her class came together for the nomination so they could shine a light on their teacher's dedication and passion. Although she doesn't teach for recognition, this act of kindness from her students is very much appreciated.

"Quite humbled actually, and unbelievably touched. That's amazing, and I'm so glad they feel that way. That's why I teach," Crew said.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Houses spared by massive fires bring joy and sense of loss

    Houses spared by massive fires bring joy and sense of loss

    Monday, October 16 2017 3:08 AM EDT2017-10-16 07:08:10 GMT
    Monday, October 16 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-10-17 00:23:01 GMT

    While the danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.

    More >>

    While the danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.

    More >>

  • New prosecutor joins Violent Crime Unit to handle big Montgomery Co. cases

    New prosecutor joins Violent Crime Unit to handle big Montgomery Co. cases

    Monday, October 16 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-10-17 00:12:26 GMT
    Justin Jones (Source: WSFA 12 News)Justin Jones (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    There's a new face in the courtroom in Montgomery County helping prosecute some of the area's most high profile crimes. The District Attorney's Office has expanded its Violent Crime Unit in order to help with the growing caseload. 

    More >>

    There's a new face in the courtroom in Montgomery County helping prosecute some of the area's most high profile crimes. The District Attorney's Office has expanded its Violent Crime Unit in order to help with the growing caseload. 

    More >>

  • Las Vegas tourism sees changes in aftermath of shooting

    Las Vegas tourism sees changes in aftermath of shooting

    Sunday, October 15 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-10-15 15:07:17 GMT
    Monday, October 16 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-10-17 00:10:35 GMT

    The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.

    More >>

    The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly