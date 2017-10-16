Ice cream shop reacts after child drowns in grease trap

A sign in the door of the Bruster's Ice Cream store in Auburn reacts to the tragic death of a little girl. (Source: WTVM)

The owner of an Auburn ice cream store is reacting after a weekend death in which a 3-year-old girl fell into the store's grease trap and drowned.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said the girl fell into the grease pit at Bruster's Ice Cream, located in the 2000 block of East University Drive, Saturday afternoon.

"As the owner of the Auburn Bruster’s, our deepest condolences go to the family of the child who tragically died Saturday," the company wrote on its Facebook page. "They are acquaintances of ours and have been regular customers. We are truly heartbroken that this happened. Our thoughts also are with our young crewmember who tried to revive the child. Like all of us, he is quite shaken. The entire Bruster’s family is horribly saddened by this tragic accident. We continue to help local authorities investigate what caused this incredibly sad accident. We hope everyone in the community also will keep the family in their thoughts and prayers."

WTVM reports that video evidence showed the girl, identified as Sadie Andrews, was playing with her siblings when she fell through the lid. Sadie was missing for between 5 and 10 minutes before her body was found in the pit, a 6-foot deep, in-ground holding tank.

The child's unresponsive body was immediately pulled from the greasy sludge and CPR was given, but she was pronounced dead at East Alabama Medical Center a short time later.

A YouCaring page was set up for the Andrews family with a goal of raising $10,000. It has since passed that mark and continues to grow.

The little girl's death has been ruled as an accidental drowning.

