Notasulga man sentenced to federal prison for child porn conviction

A 42-year-old Notasulga man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for a child pornography conviction, U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. confirmed Monday.

Keith Channing Reddick was sentenced Friday following a guilty plea he entered back in May.

The charges were brought based on evidence that showed Reddick collected images and videos of child sexual abuse from 2008 through 2011 and that he searched for images online. He admitted to investigators that he received and saved the images to his computer.

During sentencing, testimony was heard about Reddick’s criminal history. In 1997, he was charged with trespassing into an adjoining townhouse. The victims testified that Reddick entered their home through a hole cut in the firewall.

The victims became suspicious when they noticed that doors that had been previously locked were mysteriously unlocked and that items in the home were missing or disturbed. Police later found the hole in the ceiling above their shower, along with soiled towels and a video camera in the attic. Reddick later pleaded guilty to two counts of trespassing in that case.

In 2009, Reddick was charged with unlawful criminal surveillance after the victim of the incident testified that Reddick attempted to photograph her in a dressing room using his cell phone.

In addition to seven years in prison, Reddick will have supervised release for life.

“Victimizing children will not be tolerated,” Franklin said. “This child predator is now off the streets, making our community safer and our children protected. I want to especially thank the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Agents for their excellent work on this case.”

