Stay of execution granted for man who killed Montgomery police officer

The man convicted of the 1997 murder of a Montgomery police officer has been granted a stay of execution just days before he was scheduled to die by lethal injection.

Torrey Twane McNabb was granted a stay by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama Northern Division "because McNabb's circumstances and procedural posture are not materially different from those of Plaintiff Jeffery Lynn Borden, whose execution was stayed last week ..." by the 11th Circuit Court of Criminal Appeals.

Borden is challenging the humaneness of Alabama's lethal injection procedure.

The State of Alabama has filed a notice of appeal in both cases.

McNabb was found guilty of killing veteran Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon in September 1997. The officer had driven up on an automobile crash caused by McNabb as he fled from a bail bondsman. McNabb opened fire on the officer, killing him.

