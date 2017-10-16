Photo released of person of interest after Selma street sees 4 fires

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
A person of interest is being sought by police after Selma firefighters responded to four fires on the same street early Sunday morning.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in the 4200 block of Southwood Drive, located near the East-South Boulevard.More >>
Montgomery Police are searching for two men they say are wanted for multiple business burglaries.More >>
A 42-year-old Notasulga man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for a child pornography conviction, U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. confirmed Monday.More >>
The man convicted of the 1997 murder of a Montgomery police officer has been granted a stay of execution just days before he was scheduled to die by lethal injection.More >>
A weekend shooting in Montgomery has turned fatal, the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Monday morning. The victim, now identified as 39-year-old Carlos Bates, was shot Sunday afternoon.More >>
A former Prattville church employee has been arrested on two sex charges, according to the Prattville Police Department.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a suspect in a theft case.More >>
Auburn police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in the death of an Auburn man.More >>
