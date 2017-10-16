Selma firefighters respond to 4 fires on same street - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Selma firefighters respond to 4 fires on same street

SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

Selma firefighters responded to four fires on Selma Avenue early Sunday morning.

The fires occurred within 500 feet of each other and ignited sometime between 1 and 5 a.m. 

The ceramic art program on the bottom floor of the old Dallas County Academy Building sustained the most damage from the flames. The other three blazes included a vacant apartment building and a nearby trash dumpster.

The city of Selma owns the Dallas Academy building but declined to comment on the suspicious nature of the blazes.

The state fire marshal and Selma Fire Department are investigating. There were no reported injuries and no known motive.

The art program meets three times a week and helps expose more than a hundred from all over the state to ceramic art, folk art and crafts every year. Program officials say while the damage looks bad, in reality they only lost tables and chairs. 

Dallas Academy was built in 1889 and served as an elementary school until the 1950s. In addition to the art program, the academy building also houses the Boy Scouts and volunteer organizations. 

