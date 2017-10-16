Firefighters battle blaze at vacant building in Montgomery

The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
The cell phones belonging to Jessica Chambers and Quinton Tellis were the talk of day five at the courthouse in Batesville, Mississippi.More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.More >>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.More >>
The babysitter was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after the 6-week-old died in her care one year ago.More >>
A cheerleader coach fired after a video showed him forcing girls to do painful splits has been fired, but will not face criminal charges.More >>
A cheerleader coach fired after a video showed him forcing girls to do painful splits has been fired, but will not face criminal charges.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
A Delta flight attendant told the doctor that singing the national anthem is against company policy.More >>
While the danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.More >>
While the danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.More >>
In his decision last week, Trump derided the $7 billion in subsidies as bailouts to insurers and indicated he was trying to pressure Democrats into negotiating an Obamacare repeal.More >>
In his decision last week, Trump derided the $7 billion in subsidies as bailouts to insurers and indicated he was trying to pressure Democrats into negotiating an Obamacare repeal.More >>
Selma firefighters responded to four fires on Selma Avenue early Sunday morning.More >>
Selma firefighters responded to four fires on Selma Avenue early Sunday morning.More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.More >>
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL.More >>