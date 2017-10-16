Firefighters battle blaze at vacant building in Montgomery

Montgomery fire fighters responded to a large fire off Northern Boulevard Sunday night.

It took about an hour to extinguish a majority of the flames, according to Sgt. Omari Whiting with Montgomery Fire/Rescue.

Whiting said units were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to a large vacant steel frame building in the 1400 block of Louisville Street that was well involved with fire.

It was upgraded to a second alarm fire due to the presence of tires and flammable liquid and the size of the building.

No one was injured and no other structures were damaged. The fire is under investigation.

