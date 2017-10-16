Plane from Maxwell lands at Nevada airport due to mechanical issue

A plane from the 908th Airlift Wing at Maxwell Air Force Base landed at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Nevada Monday afternoon to address a mechanical issue.

According to Lt. Col. Jerry Lobb, shortly after taking off, an indicator for the C-130H's nose gear didn't come on. The plane landed to address the issue with the indicator, which Lobb called minor. The plane landed safely.

According to news reports in Reno, the plane circled around the airport to burn fuel and emergency crews were staged at the airport for the landing.

The plane was in the area for a training exercise.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.