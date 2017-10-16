Virtual museum honoring Tuskegee Airmen launches

An online museum honoring the Tuskegee Airmen launched Monday and is now available to internet users.

The virtual museum is a product of the Commemorative Air Force Red Tail Squadron, America's tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen. The online collection includes pictures and information on artifacts, memorials and personal mementos that aim to explore the humanity of the airmen's experiences.

The CAF Red Tail Squadron's Virtual Museum includes submissions from the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Tuskegee Airman Dr. Harold Brown, the National Museum of the United States Air Force, the family of Tuskegee Airman Fenton Sands, Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport and many others. For information on how to submit photos and information, click here.

“World War II and the service of these American heroes may be slipping farther into the past, but the lessons to be learned from the Tuskegee Airmen are timeless,” said Bill Shepard, CAF Red Tail Squadron P-51C Mustang pilot and CAF Vice President of Education. “We know there are so many people who are passionate about the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and have tangible pieces of this important history, right in their own homes. You can share that knowledge and inspire those who want to know more by including a photo of your Tuskegee Airmen artifact in our Virtual Museum, and play an important role in our mission, without your item ever leaving home.”

You can access the museum here.

