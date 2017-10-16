ALDOT resurfacing project underway on Highland Avenue in Selma - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

ALDOT resurfacing project underway on Highland Avenue in Selma

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
SELMA, AL (WSFA) -

A resurfacing project is underway on U.S. Highway 80 (Highland Avenue) in Selma.

The Alabama Department of Transportation project includes planing, resurfacing and traffic striping from Highway 14 to Highway 41. Lane closures are limited to 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. A reduced speed limit of 45 mph is in place. 

Intersections throughout the project limits could be temporarily closed during construction. Law enforcement will assist in traffic control. 

Motorists should use caution when traveling in this area. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

