Bodies of mother, boyfriend found by young daughter in Macon County

The Macon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a home.

According to Sheriff Andre Brunson, the female victim's young daughter came home to check on her at about 9:30 a.m. She found her mother and her mother's boyfriend dead near the front door.

The time of death is unknown. At this time, the sheriff's office is treating the case as a death investigation.

