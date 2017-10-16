Troy using 'humbling' loss to prepare for Georgia State

The Tide has a tough test when they host rival Tennessee, and Saban isn't taking the game lightly.More >>
Consider this, University of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was in the third grade the last time Bama lost to Tennessee.More >>
Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
Alabama welcomes SEC West foe, Arkansas, into Bryant-Denny Saturday night. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
Being undefeated at 6-0 and ranked number one nationally with the most talented roster, life is good for the University of Alabama football program. And yet, it could be better.More >>
Former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
After getting off to a fast start, No. 10 Auburn couldn't sustain its lead in Death Valley, falling on the road to LSU 27-23.More >>
Auburn travels down to Baton Rouge where they look to win their first game in Death Valley in nearly 20 years.More >>
Coming off a significant win at LSU, the Troy Trojans fell short in the Battle for the Belt, losing 19-8 against South Alabama.More >>
The Golden Tigers of Tuskegee are now 5-2 after taking down the Tigers of Jackson State 33-7 in the 5th Quarter Classic.More >>
Alabama State is now on the board with is first win of the season after going on the road and taking down Texas Southern in SWAC play. The Hornets pulled out the 23-16 victory on Saturday afternoon.More >>
In a high-scoring game, a game that combined for 84 points, Faulkner found themselves on the losing portion of that number. The Eagles fell at home to No. 14 Southeastern 49-35 at Billy D. Hilyer Stadium.More >>
Huntingdon, behind three total touchdowns from Chip Taylor, improved to 6-1 overall after defeating Maryville (TN) 28-16 at home.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
Coming off a significant win at LSU, the Troy Trojans fell short in the Battle for the Belt, losing 19-8 against South Alabama.More >>
The Tide has a tough test when they host rival Tennessee, and Saban isn't taking the game lightly.More >>
Three weeks after a second embarrassing scandal rocked the University of Louisville basketball program, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was formally fired.More >>
