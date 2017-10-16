Troy using 'humbling' loss to prepare for Georgia State

Coming off a significant win at LSU, the Troy Trojans fell short in the Battle for the Belt, losing 19-8 against South Alabama.

"Football is an extremely humbling game," Troy head football coach Neal Brown said.

Brown says he is disappointed in the team's performance last week, most notably in how the offense and special teams played. Brown says the defense played well enough to win the game, but it wasn't the best performance he's seen from the defense either.

Despite the loss, Brown is going to use it as a teaching tool moving forward this season.

"Adversity can do two things. It either tears you apart or makes you stronger," Brown said. "I have full confidence in this team, and these coaches that we'll bounce back and be stronger."

Brown says after the loss, he's going to make sure his team prepares better this week for the next game against the Georgia State Panthers.

Georgia State opened up its season with two losses but has won three straight games on the road since then. Georgia State is also 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Brown praised Georgia State's coaching staff, led by head coach Shawn Elliott. Brown also says Georgia State quarterback Conner Manning is playing at a high level on an offense that improves each week.

This will be the Panthers' second home game this season in its new stadium, Georgia State Stadium, which is also formerly known as Turner Field.

"Our guys are going to be excited and they better be," Brown said. "We're going to play better football moving forward."

Kickoff between the Trojans and Panthers is set for 1 p.m. at Georgia State Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.