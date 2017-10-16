Moore campaign blames Democrats for weekend surge in Twitter followers

Senate candidate Roy Moore saw a huge increase in Twitter followers over the weekend, and his campaign says it wasn't from anything they did.

Instead, they are blaming Moore's opponent and Democrats for the surge in numbers.

Internet archives show Moore had just over 27,000 followers on Twitter Friday night. By Sunday, that number jumped to over 44,000. Some of the new followers were fake accounts from Russia.

"Our tech team alerted us that over 1,000 of the new followers were Russian bots, and today, we took action to file a report with Twitter to have them take a closer look at this activity," Moore's campaign said in a statement Monday.

Campaign officials say they've never purchased followers or paid for advertising on Twitter. Instead, they says it's "likely" Moore's opponent, Doug Jones, and other Democrats pulled a stunt and then alerted the media.

"It's not surprising that they'd choose the favorite topic of MSNBC and the Fake News outlets - the Russia conspiracy. Democrats can't win this election on the issues and their desperation is on full display," the campaign stated.

Jones' campaign denied the claims.

"While Moore is once again embarrassing the people of Alabama with another disgusting and pathetic lie, Doug spent Monday in North Alabama talking to a woman who is taking care of her 29-year-old son struggling with deadly medical issues, with firefighters, with business leaders, with workers who lost their jobs when a plant closed, and with other Alabamians," Jones' campaign said in a statement.

Monday afternoon, Moore's Twitter followers were down to about 28,500.

