Prosecutor: 'S-Town' figure pleads guilty to burglary, theft

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man featured in the hit podcast "S-Town" has pleaded guilty to criminal charges linked to events that occurred in the serial.
Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Tyler Goodson pleaded guilty Monday to a felony burglary charge and two misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal trespassing.
Jackson says Goodson will receive a 10-year suspended sentence and spend five years on probation under an agreement.
Neither Goodson nor a defense lawyer immediately returned messages seeking comment.
Goodson was named in a multi-count indictment alleging he took lumber, old vehicles and a laptop computer from the property of his friend John B. McLemore, the main character in "S-Town."
Jackson says Judge Don McMillan will hold a hearing later on whether Goodson has to pay restitution.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
