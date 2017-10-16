Saban looks ahead to rival game with Tennessee

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide continued their dominance on the field with a 41-9 victory against SEC opponent Arkansas Saturday.

With the win, Alabama improves to 7-0 this season and leads the SEC West.

"When we play with discipline, execution... and finish plays, we're a pretty good team," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "The key is to do it with consistency."

The Tide has a tough test when they host rival Tennessee, and Saban isn't taking the game lightly.

"Rivalry games you can pretty much throw out the record book," Saban said.

He says it doesn't matter what happened in previous games, the team has to be prepared to play its best football.

Tennessee is coming off a loss to South Carolina and is now 3-3, but Saban thinks the Volunteers could easily be 5-1.

"They play hard in games," Saban said. "They put themselves in a position to win every game they've played this year except one."

Tennessee's John Kelly is another reason why. Saban says he's a great running back that the Alabama defense will have to be ready for. Kelly has over 500 yards rushing and six touchdowns through six games this season.

Saban also says he's not going to let tensions circling Butch Jones affect Alabama's preparation. He says the Volunteers have the potential to play their best football and prove something.

"I don't think we should worry so much what they do," Saban said. "We really should be worrying about what we do in terms of how we prepare, how we play and make sure we're going to be at the best of our game and not take these external factors of what they're going through and think it's going to have some impact of the game."

He also added that teams have a challenge each week to play at a high standard all the time as well as respecting their opponent.

Kickoff between Alabama and Tennessee is set for 2:30 p.m. in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

