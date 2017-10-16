All production files back after ransomware attack on Montgomery County

Montgomery County has all of its production files back after a ransomware attack knocked out operations in September.

Montgomery County Chief Information and Technology Officer Lou Ialacci reports 99 percent of the departments and computers are back to normal. The county has also purchased newer, more technically advanced products and services to prevent an attack from happening again. The county plans to have the new products and services implemented by Nov. 3.

The ransomware attack brought one of the largest counties in the state to a screeching halt. The county commission ended up paying more than $37,000 for the return of lost files. The payment was made in the form of internet currency called bitcoins, a value that changes daily like stocks.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.