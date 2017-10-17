Mayor, police chief talk crime statistics

The conversation about crime in the capital city continues. The city's most recent crime statistics reveal both good and bad news.

Mayor Todd Strange started the conversation last week after a gas station shooting on the Boulevard. He complained then that too few people report crime, which leaves police at a disadvantage.

Mayor Strange makes it clear in comparison with the national average, crime in Montgomery is actually below average. He says any amount of crime is too much so the city is doing its best to fight it, and at the same time, foster more community involvement.

"We realize every statistic that we have on this report is an individual that has faced crime," Strange said. "I have said if something has happened to you or something has happened in your neighborhood it doesn't matter what we say crime is up 100 percent."

The mayor points to month to month statistics, which show of the last nine months only three months saw increases in violent crime.

"It was down six months of the total nine," he said. "It was three month in the March, April, and May time frame that was in the red and that exacerbates the numbers."

The numbers look different when you compare this year to last. Year-to-year statistics show a 17 percent increase in violent crime. When you look at all crime year-to-year the increase is only 2 percent.

Police say they have launched a number of new crime-fighting initiative in recent months, including the addition of more officers on the streets.

"I am focusing hard on property crime like I am violent crime. So we see it going in the right direction," said Chief Ernest Finley. " We have a larceny initiative, burglary initiative, robbery initiative to focus on that particular crime, but it is all inclusive. The key is to have officers in those to be on the tip of what is happening out their but also let the community know what is taking place."

To see real, long term success, Finley says it will take not only the police, but the entire community staying connected. As the saying goes, if you see something, say something.

"You have to let someone know something," Finley said. "We want this whole city to be safe and secure, but make us accountable so we can respond, filter out, and vet what is taking place in that community."

Chief Finley also pointed out total arrests are up 65 percent in Montgomery. He attributes this to special tactics they use as the department works to arrest the right people.

Right now there are about 500 police on the Montgomery force. The new city budget allows for 530. Recruiting bonuses will be available to those who bring in new officers and retention bonuses will help keep current officers on the force.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.