Eric: Smooth sailing Tuesday

We've got quiet weather on lockdown for the next few days. Cooler air has settled in and will only slowly moderate as we head into the weekend...

TODAY: Most locations found their way into the 50s this morning under clear skies and a light breeze. With sunshine dominating all day long, we'll climb into the lower 70s for highs this afternoon.

Tonight will be the coldest of the bunch with lows falling into the middle and upper 40s for the first time since early May.

LOOKING AHEAD: We'll add a few degrees to highs each day, eventually hitting 80 by Friday. A few showers enter the forecast by the end of the weekend but before that, it's quiet.

