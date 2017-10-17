2 charged after shooting, high-speed chase in Prattville

Two people were taken into custody after a shooting led to a high-speed chase in Prattville.

Police say Irvin Montel West, 22, and Damian De’Ondre Rogers, 20, both of Selma, are each charged with one count of robbery first degree. West is also charged with assault first degree and attempting to elude.

The charges are related to an incident that began Monday night. Around 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the 300 block of Hazel Street after a report that someone had been shot. Police say while en-route to the scene, officers located the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop it.

The vehicle was pursued out of the Prattville jurisdiction before being stopped near the 3800 block of Highway 14 West in Statesville, police say.

Chief Mark Thompson says neither West nor Rogers or any of the officers were injured during the pursuit.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to Prattville Baptist for treatment.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.