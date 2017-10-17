2 men facing drug trafficking charges in Dothan

Two men have been charged with drug trafficking in Dothan after a joint investigation by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Dothan Police Department.

According to Dothan Police, Patrick Whitehead, 32, Joshua Brady, 38, are each charged with two counts of drug trafficking.

The charges are related to an investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics which began two weeks ago, according to investigators.

On Friday, investigators from both agencies attempted to stop a suspect vehicle as it approached a residence in Columbia. Deputies say after a short pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle struck a tree and two suspects ran from the vehicle.

Both Brady and Whitehead were taken into custody shortly after fleeing the scene.

Deputies say an executed search warrant of the residence in Columbia seized 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 1200 Xanax pills, steroids, marijuana, three firearms and approximately $51,000 in cash.

No additional information related to the investigation has been made available.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.