Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in the 4200 block of Southwood Drive, located near the East-South Boulevard.

A man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to information released by the police department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this point.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 625-4000, or Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

