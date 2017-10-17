City set to discuss south Montgomery development plan

The Montgomery City Planning Department is set to hold a special meeting to discuss a community development plan for south Montgomery.

The special called meeting to discuss the plan will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at 25 Washington Avenue.

The South Montgomery Community Plan was developed to document the vision and potential future for the south area of the city, according to the plan released by the city. The purpose of the plan is to serve as a guide to the city in considering land use and zoning issues as well as investments in city services and capital improvements projects.

Residents and property owners participated in community meetings and described their vision for South Montgomery. That vision is a clean and well-cared for community, supported by quality city services and facilities.

From the suggestions of the residents and property owners, goals were developed in the following areas: Community organization, community image, economic development, youth programs, housing, public safety, public facilities, and land use and zoning.

Some of the goals include are establishing community gardens, encouraging redevelopment of vacant shopping areas, encouraging youth to stay in school, and reducing drug and crime problems.

The plan also highlights areas where the city and the community can focus on improvement. Some of the suggestions given in the plan include improving the image of the area.

“Creating more positive appearances will help attract private investment in the community while building pride among current residents and businesses,” the plan states.

The plan also discusses ways to foster community development by utilizing existing programs like BONDS (Building our Neighborhoods for Development and Success) and protecting and maintaining stability in neighborhoods by attracting quality, affordable and appropriate housing to undeveloped areas.

To view more of the plan, click this link or scroll through the document below:

