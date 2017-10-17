Malzahn: WR Kyle Davis released from Auburn football team

Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn started his weekly press conference Tuesday by unleashing more dramatic news. Sophomore WR Kyle Davis has been released from the team for "breaking team rules." Malzahn did not specify the exact rule that was broken.

Davis, a sophomore from Loganville, Ga., is the third Tiger to exit the program since the start of the season. He joins backup QB Sean White who was kicked off the team after a public intoxication arrest, as well as DL Byron Cowart, who was granted a dismissal.

WATCH: @AuburnFootball HC Gus Malzahn discuss WR Kyle Davis dismissal: pic.twitter.com/ScfBu7Kh6o — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) October 17, 2017

Davis had seven catches for 210 yards this season. He missed two games, which included not traveling to Baton Rouge last Saturday. Fellow WR Nate Craig-Myers said, "We all love Kyle and wish him nothing but the best."

The former 4-star also missed all of spring practice due to undisclosed personal reasons.

This Tigers team has a slew of injuries, including center Casey Dunn, who has been ruled out at Arkansas this weekend. Veteran safety Tray Matthews could potentially not practice this week, in addition to linebacker Tre Williams.

Malzahn continued to reiterate offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is calling the plays.

"We hired Chip (Lindsey) to be more balanced and we are more balanced so you need to throw that in there too." - Malzahn — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) October 17, 2017

After an embarrassing ending to a 20-0 lead to LSU in Death Valley, the questions came fast and frequent. Malzahn was asked whether he's worried about job security at all.

"No, I'm just worried about Arkansas," Malzahn said.

The last time the Tigers played Arkansas in Fayetteville (2015) the Hogs won a 4 OT thriller 54-46.

Malzahn said Arkansas is a team with their back against the wall and Tigers will get their best. Referenced 15' 4 OT game in Fayetteville. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) October 17, 2017

Auburn slid down to No. 21 in this week's AP Top 25 from its No. 10 ranking.

Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. at Razorback Stadium.

