Prevent tooth decay this Halloween

With Halloween quickly approaching, many children will be devouring sweets for days after they trick-or-treat.

The Alabama Department of Public Health's Oral Branch has created a list of helpful ideas to prevent tooth decay this holiday season.

Cash for Candy: Halloween Candy Buy Back will pay one dollar for every pound of candy they receive. This candy is then shipped to U.S. troops who are serving overseas. Click here to find the nearest location to donate

Brush twice a day: Brushing morning and night removes plaque buildup that can cause tooth decay and gum disease

Avoid Sticky Candies: Sweets such as taffy take longer to wash away, which can cause tooth decay

Timing: Eating a sweet treat after dinner can help prevent tooth decay. More saliva is present after a meal, which can cancel out various acids in the mouth

Drink more Water: Tap water is best because it contains fluoride, which can help combat tooth decay

For more helpful tips on preventing tooth decay during the holiday season click here.

