Montgomery man racing to honor the military

A Montgomery man is gearing up for the race of a lifetime and he's doing in honor of our military.
Pat Foran is 58-years old and just weeks away from becoming one of the thousands to participate in the New York City Marathon on Nov. 5th.
Foran isn't necessarily training to win it all but pursuing something bigger; honoring the very men and women who defend us on battlefields far and wide.
A sign in Foran's front yard tells the story. He's running for ‘Homes for Our Troops’, a program that builds custom-made homes for veterans who've been severely injured after Sept. 11.
Regardless of what his time will be in the marathon, Foran's success will be measured by a different standard; pushing through the pain he knows will come yet the discomfort will be far less than what the troops often endure.
The New York City Marathon is said to be the largest in the world with more than 51-thousand finishers in 2016. It started in 1970 and has been held every year except in 2012 because of Hurricane Sandy.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
A mother charged with killing her two young sons knowingly and intentionally caused their deaths by placing them in an oven and turning it on, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS46.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
It’s been nearly a year since Wayne and Crystal Leatherman buried their 5-year-old son, Jake, after he lost a long battle with leukemia.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
An autopsy confirms that an 11-month-old child died after being shot and stabbed.More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".More >>
Two race car drivers in Indiana face criminal charges after a violent fight that broke out after an accident.More >>
Two race car drivers in Indiana face criminal charges after a violent fight that broke out after an accident.More >>
The fires, the deadliest cluster in California history, have killed at least 41 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes.More >>
The fires, the deadliest cluster in California history, have killed at least 41 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes.More >>
Trump stirs a nest by claiming predecessors did not sufficiently honor military dead, draws heated responses.More >>
Trump stirs a nest by claiming predecessors did not sufficiently honor military dead, draws heated responses.More >>
A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.More >>
A judge in Hawaii has blocked the latest version of the Trump administration travel ban just hours before it was set to take effect.More >>