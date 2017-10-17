Montgomery man racing to honor the military

A Montgomery man is gearing up for the race of a lifetime and he's doing in honor of our military.

Pat Foran is 58-years old and just weeks away from becoming one of the thousands to participate in the New York City Marathon on Nov. 5th.

Foran isn't necessarily training to win it all but pursuing something bigger; honoring the very men and women who defend us on battlefields far and wide.

A sign in Foran's front yard tells the story. He's running for ‘Homes for Our Troops’, a program that builds custom-made homes for veterans who've been severely injured after Sept. 11.

Regardless of what his time will be in the marathon, Foran's success will be measured by a different standard; pushing through the pain he knows will come yet the discomfort will be far less than what the troops often endure.

The New York City Marathon is said to be the largest in the world with more than 51-thousand finishers in 2016. It started in 1970 and has been held every year except in 2012 because of Hurricane Sandy.

