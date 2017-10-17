New Montgomery Rock Steady class knocking out Parkinson's

Parkinson’s is a debilitating disease that affects the nervous system and the body’s movement.

Now patients with Parkinson’s are punching back, literally. It’s a new program in Montgomery called Rock Steady. It’s a specially designed boxing program that lessons the symptoms and leads to a healthier life.

“It’s forced exercise that helps relieve some of the symptoms,” said Leigh Anne Richards with Metro Fitness in Montgomery.

The program can be found in more than 30 states. Alabama has Rock Steady programs in Huntsville and Birmingham, and now Montgomery.

“I’m more excited about this program than anything I’ve been excited about in a long time,” Richards says.

Metro Fitness sent a trainer to Indianapolis to get certified in the Rock Steady program and now it’s up and running.

“It can be somebody in a wheelchair. I have two in wheelchairs right now and we have different levels so we can cater to their level and have somebody work with them," Richards says.

When they leave the class.

“They have so much confidence. They talk about how good they feel and give each other high fives.” Richards says.

If you or a loved one are interested in the program call Metro Fitness at 334-396-0040 and ask about the Rock Steady program.

Participants will need an assessment and permission from their doctor.



