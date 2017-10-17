Crenshaw County Schools announce make-up days after threat cancels class

Crenshaw County School System has announced two November make-up days for students after an unspecified threat canceled classes.

According to the school system, the makeup days will be Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.

The school system canceled classes for two days in October due to an unspecified threat. The post says the school system was notified of a potential threat to a school, while the school was not specified.

Authorities have stepped in and assumed an investigation into the matter.

